The Greg Blake Trio will give two performances in the area, first in Pendleton from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pendleton Center For The Arts, 214 N. Main St., and then at 7 p.m. Wednesday at ArtX Gallery, 117 Main St., Waitsburg.
Tickets in Pendleton are $12 and can be reserved by calling 541-278-9201 or may be purchased online at pendletonarts.org.
Tickets are $10 for the Waitsburg show. For reserved seats, call 509-337-8789. See also gregblakemusic.com/gbrcabout. This event is sponsored by Touchet Valley Acoustic Music Project & Rural Youth Enrichment Services.
West Virginia native Greg Blake’s powerful vocals are steeped in country heritage, developed from a lifetime of singing bluegrass, gospel, and country.
Blake describes his music as “bluegrass and gospel from the hills of West Virginia to the Mountains of Colorado.” The trio plays traditional bluegrass favorites to vintage country and old-time music along with a sampling of original material. Three-part harmonies, spectacular instrumental abilities, and great songs make their shows a must see for any lover of quality acoustic music.
Blake was twice nominated for the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America’s Traditional Male Vocalist of the Year Award and his guitar playing has earned him nine nominations and five consecutive wins as SPBGMA’s Guitarist of the Year.
He’s joined by Isaac Callendar and Ellie Hakanson to perform as the Greg Blake Trio.
Hakanson, an Oregon native, was a 2016 Rockygrass Fiddle Champion, a 2016 Arizona State Fiddle Champion, and a 2017 IBMA Momentum Award Nominee on fiddle and vocals.
Callendar has toured across the country and internationally with musicians like April Verch and Jeff Scroggins.
The Pendleton event is being sponsored by Eastern Oregon Cancer Center at Pendleton.
The company recently broke ground in Pendleton on the new facility and is promoting their “Written in Stone” program. More information is available at pendletoncancer.com.