HELIX — Austin, Texas-based American country rock band Reckless Kelly will headline the 12th annual Wheatstock Music Festival here on Saturday at Quantum 9 Arena, 100-427 Harrison Road.
The nonprofit event that spotlights local musical acts has raised money to save the Helix Music Program. It’s turned into an annual event with more than 500 spectators in attendance and headlining acts coming in from all over the United States.
Reckless Kelly is led by brothers Cody and Willy Braun who have toured cross country for the better part of two decades and show no signs of slowing down.
The outlaw spirit pervades the ambience, according to a release. “They are rugged individualists who dedicate themselves to advancing the state of their art.
Other performers are The Shop Singers and the Frog Hollow Band of Walla Walla, the Imperial Twang of Pendleton and Wasteland Kings of La Grande.
All proceeds from the nonprofit Eastern Oregon music festival help fund the Helix School Music Program, which would not exist without the help provided by Wheatstock throughout the years, and the Divide Camp — a Wounded Warrior program in the Wallowa Mountains for American veterans struggling with mental and physical injuries following service.
Andrae’s Kitchen food truck will bring the comestibles, and there will be a beer garden and a merchandise stand featuring hats, T-shirts, cozies and the like.
The city of Helix provides free camping to all ticket holders adjacent to the arena.
Patrons may bring tents or RVs and stay the night.
Bring camp chairs or blankets to enjoy the grass arena or rent a shade cabana that seats up to 10 people.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Facebook or wheatstock.org. Presale tickets are available now for $20 and will increase to $35 on the day of the show.
Active military with ID and kids under 12 attend the show for free.