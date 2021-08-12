Rising country artist Lainey Wilson will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 2 on the Inland Cellular Stage/Many Waters Lawn at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.
The concert is free with purchase of a general admission ticket, said Kelly Gasseling in a release.
The “Stars and Stripes and Country Nights" themed Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days runs Sept. 1-5.
Wilson is becoming one of Nashville’s most buzzed-about newcomers because of her hit song “Things a Man Ought to Know.”
Her recently debuted album “Sayin’ What I’m Thinking” includes other key songs like “LA,” a tribute to her love for her hometown in Louisiana, and “WWDD," an homage to Dolly Parton.
For more information, e-mail info@wallawallafairgrounds.com or call the main office at 509-527-3247.