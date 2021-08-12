Lainey Wilson

Country artist Lainey Wilson will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 2 on the Inland Cellular Stage at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.

 Courtesy photo

Rising country artist Lainey Wilson will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 2 on the Inland Cellular Stage/Many Waters Lawn at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.

The concert is free with purchase of a general admission ticket, said Kelly Gasseling in a release.

The “Stars and Stripes and Country Nights" themed Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days runs Sept. 1-5.

Wilson is becoming one of Nashville’s most buzzed-about newcomers because of her hit song “Things a Man Ought to Know.”

Her recently debuted album “Sayin’ What I’m Thinking” includes other key songs like “LA,” a tribute to her love for her hometown in Louisiana, and “WWDD," an homage to Dolly Parton.

 For more information, e-mail info@wallawallafairgrounds.com or call the main office at 509-527-3247.

 

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,