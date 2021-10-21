Coraline

 Focus, courtesy photo

A screening of the animated "Coraline" will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. In addition, a costume contest will be at 2:15 p.m. with the winners announced after the screening. Prizes will be awarded in categories for ages 0-6, 7-12, 12-15 and adult/parents.

Wandering her rambling old house in her boring new town, Coraline (voiced by Dakota Fanning) discovers a hidden door to a fantasy version of her life. To stay in the fantasy, she must make a frighteningly real sacrifice.

The film is rated PG for thematic elements, scary images, mild language, and suggestive humor. General admission tickets ($12 adults, $8 youth 12 and under) are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.

This event will have a total runtime of about two hours. Masks are required. Ticket holders will receive an email during the week before the show with any updates. Walla Walla Valley Honda is presenting the event.

Tor tickets, contact the box office at boxoffice@phtww.org or 509-529-6500 or see phtww.org.

 

