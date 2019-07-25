Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music will host a free downtown contra dance Saturday at First Avenue and Main Street.
The free community event will begin with an introduction to contra dancing at 7 p.m., followed at 7:30 by a contra dance, featuring live music by the Wednesday Night Band and dance leadership from several accomplished local callers.
“American contra dancing is a wonderful, community-building activity involving lively jigs and reels, along with waltzes and other figures danced to live fiddle band music,” according to a release.
Experience is not necessary; all of the dance steps are walked through before the music begins, and each move is called throughout the dance while dancers interact with every other couple.
It isn’t necessary to bring a partner. Dancers change partners throughout the evening, meeting many new people in the process.
“Bring your friends and neighbors, join in the fun and dance in the street in the center of historic downtown Walla Walla.
For more information, go to fam.bmi.net.