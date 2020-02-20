WASHINGTON, D.C. — Students from Washington’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition by Eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
The annual competition highlights and encourages students from around the country.
America Doris Agustin Jacinto of College Place won the contest for Eastern Washington in 2019 with her “Tropical Roses” painting.
Her artwork, her very first piece, is on display in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.
The College Place High School student went to Washington, D.C., for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June.
Students in grades seven-12 are encouraged to submit various styles and types of art, ranging from paintings and drawings to photography and mixed media pieces.
The artwork must be original in design, no more than 15 pounds, no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches, including the frame, and be prepared for hanging. Three runners-up will have their artwork on display in McMorris Rodgers’ Spokane, Colville and Walla Walla offices.
Each student may submit one piece of artwork. Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are paintings in oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.; drawings in colored pencil, ink, pencil, marker, pastels and charcoal, the latter two types to be fixed; two-dimensional collages; lithograph, silkscreen and block prints; mixed media with the use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor and so forth; computer-generated art; and photographs.
Students should submit a typed copy of the 2020 Student Release Form, signed by the teacher, a parent or guardian and the student and securely attached to the back of the artwork to certify the originality of the piece. Students are asked to retain a copy for their records. Forms are accessible at ubne.ws/2P8QmeL.
Submissions may be brought to McMorris Rodgers’ offices in Walla Walla, at 26 E. Main St., Suite 2, and Spokane or Colville. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. May 1.
For further details, contact Paige Blackburn at Paige.Blackburn@mail.house.gov.