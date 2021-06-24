STARBUCK — The eighth annual SWIM the SNAKE paddling and open-water swim is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, said event coordinator Lisa Naylor of Waitsburg.
The activity that crosses Lake Bryan on the Snake River will be between Lyons Ferry Marina and Lyons Ferry State Park. Washington state COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
In addition to the non-competitive swim, organizers continue to hold the two-stage, competitive or non-competitive relay, paddling in a kayak or paddle-board only from Lyons Ferry Marina to Lyons Ferry State Park.
Upon arrival at Lyons Ferry State Park, paddlers can enter the water or tag-team with their “paired swimmer” and swim back to Lyons Ferry Marina.
The swim will commence 10 minutes after the last “paired swimmer” leaves the state park, Naylor said in a release.
Better swimmers may return to the state park upon arrival at the marina, and transportation will be provided for those who wish only to swim the channel, 0.7 miles. All participants are expected to be out of the river channel by 1 p.m.
Online pre-registration is required at swimthesnake.org.
Required registration is at eventbrite.com/swimthesnake, including links to a waiver of release of liability and event registration form
The $30 per participant cost for the event supports the Dayton and Regional Youth Summer Swim Teams programs and the Blue Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council.
The fee includes a commemorative T-shirt, if ordered before July 30, a bottle of water, a provided required numbered swim cap, chilled melon slices at the end of the event and transportation for swimmers back to the state park following the swim.
Paddlers can check in at Lyons Ferry Marina and swimmers check in at Lyons Ferry State Park from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
All participants must sign a waiver for release of liability, complete an event registration form and be in good physical health. Required forms are available on the Eventbrite website.
Participants parking at Lyons Ferry State Park are required to have a $10 one-day pass or an annual $30 per year Discover Pass authorizing parking within the state park. Participants may also call 509-386-6021 for additional event information.
Assistance and participant safety on the river will be provided by Coast Guard Kennewick Auxiliary, sheriff’s office patrols from Columbia and counties with numerous volunteers, Washington State Parks and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel.