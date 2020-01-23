We are treated to a diversity of programs this month. Readers with young families will want to attend the symphony’s free family concert and food raiser, starting at 2 p.m. Sunday in Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus. “The Orchestra Moves” explores how musicians use variations in loudness, harmony and rhythm to bring a sense of movement to their works.
There will be an instrument petting zoo in the lobby beforehand, so give the children plenty of time to explore the possibilities of music in their own lives — this opens at 2 p.m. The concert is at 3 p.m.
On Feb. 9 we get a guest appearance by the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, a group founded in 1980 by a group of musicians at the University of Southern California. They are now world-traveled and world-famous, in part because of the eclectic nature of their programming. Though all four members play classical, that is, nylon-strung, guitars, they have succeeded in creating a radically different sound for an ensemble that is potentially monotonic or even dull. (Even as a classical guitarist I have sometimes found myself wearied by the sonorities of guitar ensemble albums.)
These people are different — they play with sensitive artistry and phrasing; they play new music by world composers (one of their latest albums is Japanese); they alter their instruments as necessary to produce new sounds (they’ve done a recording of Javanese gamelan music: but gamelan is a pitched percussion ensemble, not a plucked-string group — they achieved this effect by putting little brass rings around the strings). And they play music from different historical periods. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a sell-out concert. Be there.
The March 1 symphony concert offers a number of treats (note afternoon curtain time). The program is titled “Melodies and Monsters” and is slated to open with a concert overture in D by the noted 19th-century Swedish composer Elfride Andrée — one of the first women to be recognized by the Swedish musical establishment, who achieved her greatest fame as an organist.
The overture is conservative, romantic, melodic with a dramatic, full orchestral climax.
Andrée should be celebrated as something of a hero today — she was an early activist for women’s rights in Sweden (where limited suffrage of women voters was allowed by an 1862 law, making Sweden the first country in the world to take this step).
1873, the year of Andrée’s Concert Overture, was the year that Carrie S. Burnham argued before a Philadelphia court that she, too, had the right to vote — though it was to be another 46 years before the United States — and Sweden — granted full equality to female voters. We should all thank Andrée and Burnham.
The Andrée piece is followed by a trumpet concert by Haydn, featuring the symphony’s own principal trumpeter (and character) William Berry.
I can’t say for sure, but if the pre-concert lobby talk includes Berry, you’re in for a treat. In any case his playing, and Haydn’s work, are treat enough on their own.
I want to devote the last few paragraphs to the final work on the program — the “monster” of the title.
The work, by Portland composer Duncan Neilson, who has written a work, “The Monster,” based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 masterpiece, “Frankenstein: Or The Modern Prometheus.” In a TEDx talk given at Lewis and Clark College last October, Neilson spells out his reasons for writing the musical version of the monster story.
He was inspired, he tells us, by a talk given about climate change.
“It could have devastated me,” but the speaker, his uncle, encouraged him to pursue his musical work with ideas
about the environment in his mind.
He took to listening to recorded sounds made by seals beneath the antarctic ice, and realized “we are not the only creatures who make music.” His wife suggested Shelley’s book, not as a sci-fi or horror story, but as a sensitive treatment of human irresponsibility for our creations.
(Dr. Frankenstein, the monster’s maker, turns his back on his own creature, dooming it to a life of complete exclusion and loneliness. The book was written as a call to greater human understanding, empathy and sensitivity to nature.)
Even the musical themes of The Monster, carefully followed, show Neilson’s craft at demonstrating, among other emotions, pathos and empathy and the duality of creator/creature.
See you there!