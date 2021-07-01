After a 13-month pandemic-induced delay, the Walla Walla Valley Concert Band will perform at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Fourth of July in the Park in Pioneer Park.
The concert will include classic marches and patriotic songs, lots of familiar tunes, a salute to U.S. armed services and veterans, and "The Stars and Stripes Forever."
Band director Gary Gemberling and members were thrilled to begin rehearsing again on May 4, said Kay Raddatz in a release.
"Usually, rehearsals are held in the band room at Walla Walla Valley Academy, but with over 50 musicians, that didn’t give people enough space to be socially distanced, so rehearsal is now held in the auditorium," Raddatz said.
The band has coped with aspiration spread by instituting several preventive measures. Most musicians at rehearsals wear masks with a flap cover opening for their wind and horn mouthpieces. Instruments with bells have covers similar to little shower caps at the end to limit air flow.
Because masks don’t work with the flute mouthpiece, each flute player is surrounded by plastic shields.