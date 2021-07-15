Nine players will be featured in the George Herman comedy, “A Company of Wayward Saints,” which will be presented onstage Friday-Sunday, July 16-18, at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E Sumach St.
Herman builds his tale around the early form of professional theater known as commedia dell’arte where professional actors traveled from town to town performing improvised scenarios. He adds a twist by setting it in present day and inserting references to current events and places.
The play encompasses one performance given by a traveling group of actors who have been on the road a long time and lack the funds to return home.
A rich nobleman in the audience may be their salvation if they can put on a good show. The nobleman requests they perform scenes along the theme “The History of Man.”
They formulate a plan to meet his challenge, but their efforts are continually sabotaged by squabbles within the troupe. The play touches on the magic of improvisational theater with a hefty dose of humor.
The production includes the Prologue and Act I of the two-act play.
With current COVID-19 guidelines and mandates, the theater requests only unvaccinated patrons wear masks. Physical distancing requirements are no longer in place. Patrons will be welcomed on the honor system.
Catch the play at at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Admission is $12 for festival seating. Find tickets at ubne.ws/theatertickets.
For more information, contact managing director and usher team leader Mikki Jones at mikki.jones@ltww.org or 509-876-2316. Call or text 509-876-1397. See ltww.org for other details.