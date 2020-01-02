The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show returns to Walla Walla for a performance from 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Voted Seattle’s Alternative Comic, Matt Baker is a three-time Guiness World Record holder and has performed his comedy stunt show around the world.
He has appeared on numerous television shows including “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Tosh.0” and “America’s Got Talent,” where Sharon Osbourne called him “hilarious” and Piers Morgan described him as “the total package!”
His hip comedy show is action-packed with audience participation, interesting skills and perpetual laughter.
The comedy never stops even when he’s performing stunts like spearing vegetables in mid air, spitting ping-pong balls at volunteers or catching a bowling ball on his head.
His hilarious onstage banter gives the feel of a stand-up comedy show, but with a little something more.
Throughout his show Baker shares his unique comic perspective on things like the advantages of traveling light, outdated slang, unexpected uses of technology, things not to say to women and the proper way to floss your teeth. He has made people laugh in over 17 countries, had presidential candidates cracking up and has shared his humor with U.S. troops overseas.
Baker last performed at Power House in 2015. Reserved seating tickets, $30 for adults; $20 for youth under 18, are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.