Sirius XM will present comedian Tom Papa at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Gesa Power House Theatre.
Reserved seating tickets, $45, will go on sale Dec. 2, online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
With more than 20 years experience as a stand-up comedian, Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage, according to a release.
Papa is head writer and regular performer on the nationally syndicated NPR show, “Live From Here,” the newest incarnation of the legendary radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion.” He is also a recurring panelist (and occasional guest host) on NPR’s No. 1 rated show, “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”
Papa’s three hourlong stand-up comedy specials, “Tom Papa: Freaked Out,” “Tom Papa Live in New York City,” and “Human Mule,” are available through major online outlets.
Papa is a regular on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Conan,” and was personally chosen by Jerry Seinfeld to host the NBC series, “The Marriage Ref,” and Papa had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” and starred in his own NBC series, “Come to Papa.”
Papa’s film appearances include HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra,” Steven Soderbergh’s “The Informant,” and had voice-over and writing roles on the animated features “The Haunted World of El Superbeasto,” and “Bee Movie.”