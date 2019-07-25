Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform in two 7 p.m. shows here on Friday and Saturday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Tickets are $45 and available at phtww.com.
A comedian, author, lecturer, host and actress, Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit. She is also a popular panelist on NPR’s No. 1 weekly comedy news quiz, “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” Guest appearances include “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Star Talk with Neil deGrasse Tyson,” “Late Night with Carson Daly” and “Nerdist” with Chris Hardwick.
She was a clue in a New York Times crossword puzzle and has filed commentaries for “CBS Sunday Morning” and NPR’s “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
She voices the character Paulette in Cartoon Network’s new animated series “Summer Camp Island,” and voiced the character Forgetter Paula in Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out,” winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.
Poundstone’s new weekly podcast for Maximum Fun, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” is a comedy field guide to life. Each week with her co-host, Adam Felber, a friend and fellow panelist on “Wait Wait,” they bring on leading expert guests and use their unique comedic sensibility to navigate life in the 21st century.