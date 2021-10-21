A performance by comedian Andrew Sleighter on Thursday, Oct. 21, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St., sponsored by Wine Valley Comedy, has been canceled.

Organizer Greg Kettner said the event will be rescheduled in January, but the date is as yet undetermined.

 

