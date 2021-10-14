Wine Valley Comedy is bringing comedian Andrew Sleighter to Walla Walla for a show..

He will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.

Reserve tickets at ubne.ws/comedytickets.

He performed on Last Comic Standing, recorded a comedy special for Dry Bar and made his late-night stand-up debut on Conan O'Brien. He's also written and performed sketch comedy for Comedy Central and wrote and blogged for the Sports Show with the late Norm Macdonald on Comedy Central.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments