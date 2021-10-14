Wine Valley Comedy is bringing comedian Andrew Sleighter to Walla Walla for a show..
He will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.
Reserve tickets at ubne.ws/comedytickets.
He performed on Last Comic Standing, recorded a comedy special for Dry Bar and made his late-night stand-up debut on Conan O'Brien. He's also written and performed sketch comedy for Comedy Central and wrote and blogged for the Sports Show with the late Norm Macdonald on Comedy Central.
