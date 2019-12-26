A quartet of artists, three from Washington and one from a Thailand refugee camp, will share a winter show that’s bursting with color and inspiration.
A portion of all sales is used in support of refugee camp artists and musicians.
This is Amy Bond’s first show ever. Walla Walla native Frankie Laufer, recently returned, will offer his first show in town. Barb Ruble is returning to the Valley with French café and Italian villa watercolor works. And refugee camp artist Saw Lay’s nostalgic, tender and meaningful work rounds out the show.
Each artist has used art to further a joy of life. For Bond, it is a way to project her imagination and explore ideas and themes beyond her day job.
Laufer’s paintings are an expression of his passion for lifelong internal dialogue.
Post-retirement from teaching, Ruble is exploring new talents and gaining inspiration from travel. Lay must reach beyond the fences of a refugee camp to keep hope in his heart and share that hope and love of life with others.
Surreal and quirky subjects, bold colors and romanticized design showcase Bond’s imagination at its best. Growing up on the eastern slope of the Blue Mountains Bond found entertainment and practiced skill in drawing and writing stories about the colorful personalities in the community and woodland creatures around her. She earned a bachelor of science in dental hygiene from Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland and has served people of the Pacific Northwest as a dental hygienist for more than 25 years with the most recent 15 years in Walla Walla.
Throughout that time, she shared her drawing and painting ability on projects at churches, her children’s schools and various clubs. Using acrylic on canvas or mixed media, Bond continues to tell the stories that occupy her vivid imagination.
“The most important thing to state about my work is that it’s almost entirely concerned with the act and process of painting itself,” Laufer said. “Paint gives expression to intuitive feelings of silence, form, structure and organizing power. All else including results, evolving subject matter, mood and so forth follow from this.”
Ruble’s watercolor works capture a happy memory, a moment in time. Following a trip to Europe, she took up the brush to capture memories of her travels. Tuscany and Provence became favorite destinations and favorite subjects for her art. The warmth of these places is reflected in the choice of vibrant colors and happy scenes.
Last year she led a trip to Sarteano, Italy. A dozen artists immersed in the heart of Tuscany was a learning experience for all, providing a winning combination of beautiful scenery, art and wine.
Ruble has been the featured artist at art and wine walks, various wineries and galleries in Puyallup, Sumner, Gig Harbor, Tacoma, Columbia Gorge and Walla Walla. Recently she presented one-woman shows in New Mexico and Old Town Tacoma. She is a member of Puyallup’s South Hill Artists, and a board member and juried participant in The Peninsula Art League in Gig Harbor, Wash., where she now resides. “I paint to present a happy feeling and the scenes are intended to bring joy through color and movement,” Ruble said.
Lay was born in the Karenni State, Burma/Myanmar in 1984. From meager beginnings he managed to become a student at the State School of Fine Arts in Rangoon. In 2004 he participated in a Student Art Show at the National Museum, in 2006 the Neo Art Show and in regular shows at the Golden Valley Art Center throughout 2007-2008. However, on May 2, 2008, powerful Cyclone Nargis made a direct hit over the vast delta region south of Rangoon.
Soon after Lay went to document the devastation of the massively flooded inland landscape and obvious human toll of thousands of lives lost. He was approached by government-controlled military personal who took his name, confiscated his camera and threatened him and the lives of his family members with jail for photographing a natural disaster in his own country.
He fled and feels the risk to himself and his family is too great to return. He has lived in a refugee camp since.
In 2016, Walla Walla native Clarice Swanson needed a vacation. She graduated in 1985 from Walla Walla High School, in 1989 from Pacific Lutheran University with a degree in K-12 music education and is a married mother of five. She ventured alongside the Free Burma Rangers (with whom she has a family connection to FBR founders/leaders Karen and Dave Eubank) as they traveled to remote jungle areas of Burma providing front-line humanitarian assistance.
On that first trip, Swanson traveled to refugee camps along the Thai/Burma border in 2016, then in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In the Mae La Refugee Camp near Mae Sot, Thailand, where she met Lay.
Connections made from that first trip inspired a small art show for Lay in Australia, Atlanta and Walla Walla at CAVU Winery and Gallery and Studio 202.
Swanson has delivered locally donated new or gently used art supplies, brushes, paints, guitar strings, instruments and music from companies and individuals from here to Gig Harbor, Wash., to refugee camp schools, villages, teachers, musicians and artists like Lay since 2016.
“Now, out of the sorrow and darkness and drab of a refugee camp, art has been created with some of those gifts, returning for this bright, color-filled art show with scenes of nostalgic Asian countrysides of yesteryear, and peaceful living,” she said.
Swanson performs light jazz piano and vocal music regionally to supplement her annual trips to Thailand and Burma/Myanmar in support of artists and musicians in refugee camps through her nonprofit Meadowlark Voices.
See meadowlarkvoices.org.