Many might have been curious flipping through the pages of the Union-Bulletin toward the end of this past unusual summer when a heads-up announcement appeared in a 10-by-5-inch, color advertisement.
Only a dozen words announced that “Classic-FM Radio” was “coming in September,” and it would feature the “greatest composers of all time. The greatest music of all time.”
Yet whatever was going to travel down the airwaves was not the familiar KFAE 89.1 FM, Northwest Public Broadcasting’s classical music station out of Pullman.
Instead, this classical music programming, which launched Sept. 1 on KHSS 94.1 FM, beams all the way from Indianapolis, Indiana.
Its content arrives at Two Hearts Communications, Walla Walla’s own “state of the art” radio portal downtown, which, as co-owner Rod Fazzari put it, is the result of “an abundance of hardware and software experience from my day job.”
Though Fazzari’s worked with Key Technology for 30 years, managing its software team, neither he nor his wife, business partner Kimberly Fazzari, had broadcasting experience when they dialed radio into their lives starting in 1997.
What first began as media outreach for Catholicism in Southeast Washington has grown into a multi-genre sisterhood of regional stations, all of which are Walla Walla based and operate singly and yet together as a nonprofit corporation.
Twice-a-year benefit campaigns and listener donations fund the religion station, KHSS-1 and its outreach stations.
Local advertisers can buy radio spots on broadcasts of its sister stations.
This support buys commercial programming and equipment necessary for their stations’ secular operations.
Examples of broadcasts include Fox News and conservative talk-radio programs, sports broadcasts of Mariners baseball, Washington State University Cougar sports and local high school sports.
Now, classical music programming on 94.1 FM joins the secular duo of stations and it, too, relies upon advertisers.
The classical music station also streams off the Internet. A link to it as KHSS, 94-1 FM is on the mother ship’s web page at khss.com radio under Listen Now.
“We love the arts and classical music,” said Fazzari.
“We like sharing truth and beauty with our listeners.”
The Fazzari stations’ modus operandi rises from the couple’s primary interests: Catholic evangelism, classical music, sports and critical talks about American culture.
The source for the new locally-broadcast music, is Classical Music Indy, located in America’s heartland.
The nonprofit corporation is more than 50 years old based in Indianapolis. It is a Peabody Award-winning organization of music-based public outreach programs.
Walla Walla has tapped into its Anytime Classical, a 24-hour music option. It offers hours of original music on weekdays.
Saturdays and Sundays repeat the programming from the previous Thursday and Friday.
Classical Music Indy posts all the week’s playlists.
The station curator and lead announcer is the pleasant baritone Michael Toulouse, now located in Indianapolis after years in public radio broadcasting. He has a distinguished academic background in classical music.
Toulouse typically offers a slice of history for a musical selection along with other insights.
Some music works are short, others are longer movements. He writes that his aim is to present “fresh interpretations of what we think of as the classics and present young composers too.”
An hour of this new station’s radio listening may include the “Orchestral Suite No. 2” of J.S. Bach; the “Camerata Segunda a Quatro” by Giovanni Gabrieli played by the London Symphony Brass; and a full orchestral treatment of the “Casablanca Suite” by Max Steiner from the 1942 movie.
Toulouse, for example, notes that Steiner’s music from “Casablanca” did not include the familiar song “As Time Goes By,” which was actually composed in 1931 by Herman Hupfeld.
The Fazzari additions have local aspects of interest: five-minute newscasts at the top of the hour, public service announcements and “StarDate” and “EarthDate” produced under the auspices of the University of Texas.
Local fans of the Metropolitan Opera’s satellite broadcasts from New York’s Lincoln Center may find themselves searching around on Classic-FM for operas, but they will not find it on the new station as of yet.
In the past, the Met operas broadcast on Saturday mornings on KHSS 100.7 FM during opera season from December through May, Fazzari explained. Until COVID-19 shut the opera down, the broadcasts generally started at 10 a.m.
The ticklish part is not having the operas conflict with sports broadcasts from the local high schools on the same station, Fazzari said.
But fans are fans, whether sports or opera or both. Their programs just can’t interrupt each other, or it’s the opera fans who get the most upset.
“They told us the one time we preempted an opera in the middle, ‘Don’t even start it’ if that’s going to happen!’ ’’ Fazzari recalled.
“People drive down to the Tri-Cities with a boom box (to pick up their broadcast of the Met) because you can’t get it in Yakima!”
The couple has helped other nonprofit groups build Catholic broadcasts in smaller communities around the Northwest, including two Spanish language stations, one in Tri-Cities, the other in Walla Walla-Milton Freewater.
Presently, Two Hearts Communications owns four regional FM radio stations though only three are currently broadcasting, plus the AM station.
They own KGDC 1320 AM/92.9 FM, which normally broadcasts Walla Walla High School sports, and KGDC 102.3 FM, broadcasting College Place High School sports, and KHSS 100.7 FM, broadcasting De Sales Catholic School sports.
The newcomer to Walla Walla, Classic-FM Radio at 94.1 FM joins 100.7 FM, KHSS Catholic Radio; KGDC 1320 AM and 92.9 FM news and talk; and KGDC 102.3 FM, news and talk.