DAYTON — Beginning tonight, Liberty Theater will launch a new film series featuring classic movies, documentaries, foreign and independent films on the third Thursday of each month.
Movies will play at 6:30 p.m. and feature a reduced $5 admission for all ages.
“We encourage members of the community to chime in with suggestions for future films. We will seek sponsorships to help cover the licensing fees for this added menu of great movies,” said theater Manager Mike Ferrians.
A license fee runs about $250 and sponsorships of $50 will typically be sought from individuals, businesses or community organizations.
Sponsors offering 50 percent or more of a license fee will receive public acknowledgments and five complimentary passes to hand out to friends or family.
The 1964 musical classic “My Fair Lady” stars Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn. An anonymous donor covered 100 percent sponsorship for the film.
On Oct. 17 the theater will screen new documentary “The Biggest Little Farm.” Recommended by film sponsors Art and Brenda Hall of Azure Mountain Botanicals, it is described as a “beautifully cinematic and inspiring true story of a couple with a dream to establish a farm in the country outside Los Angeles.
“Anyone who has ever experienced the labor, heartbreak and miracles of living a life in harmony with nature will resonate with this story. The rest of us will be inspired.”
Afternoon Tea @ the Weinhard Hotel is coming Oct. 20, before the 3 p.m. matinee showing of feature film “Downton Abbey.”
Liberty Theater is owned and operated by Touchet Valley Arts Council, a nonprofit. Contact Ferrians at 509-382-1380. Online see libertytheater.org.