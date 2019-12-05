Patrick Byrnes will host the night with a set of Christmas songs from 5-8 p.m. Dec 7 at Henry Earl Estate Wines, 25 E. Main St. Lyrics of songs will be handed out so attendees can sing traditional, funny and upbeat songs to make the best of the night.
From 6-7 p.m. those assembled will watch the Downtown Walla Walla Macy's Parade of Lights. And more singing will follow from 7-8 p.m. Byrnes will have his equipment set up for those who'd like to sing at the mic.
Wear a Christmas sweater and get $1 off every glass pour. Mulled wine will also be available too and the fireplaces and firepits will be ready to keep everybody warm. Live music events are complimentary for wine club members and with purchase for all other patrons who must be 21 and older.
For more information, contact Horte Coleman at horte@henryearl.com or 509-386-6048.