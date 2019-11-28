DAYTON — As part of Dayton’s Christmas Kickoff festivities, the Christmas Market at the Dayton Historic Depot, 222 E. Commercial Ave., will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Kickoff on Friday also features Kickoff Karolers roaming downtown, the lighted Christmas parade at 6 p.m. followed by the tree lighting ceremony and winter fireworks after that.
The ugly sweater fun run will be at 10 a.m. Friday — register at the Columbia County Courthouse on Main Street. The cost is $15 per person, and the run will start at 11 a.m.
Free mule-drawn hayrides will be from noon-3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Santa Claus and Story Time with Mrs. Claus will be at 250 E. Main St. from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; and a live nativity with Izzy the Camel will be at 4 and 5 p.m. Friday.
Handcrafted gifts include local foods, such as handmade candy, local honey and PEO bean soup and nonedible gifts such as paintings by local artists and other local art including pottery, soap kits and cards will be at the Depot as well as poinsettias. The local FFA will raise funds by selling wreaths and handcrafted iron products.
The nonprofit Depot’s shop is fully stocked with new gift items, such as a book on western history, Christmas ornaments and decorations, low technology games, soaps and lotions and many other unique gifts and stocking stuffers.
A Christmas quilt pieced by local artist Dianne McKinley and quilted by artist Annie Archer will be raffled. The $5 tickets may be purchased at the Depot through Monday. The drawing will take place at 8 p.m. on Monday after Ladies Night Out.
A Boldman House Christmas takes visitors back in time from 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Period costumes and decorations are featured in this fully-restored historic home located at 410 N. First St. Listen to live music from local pianists on Friday and Saturday.
Free nose flutes — a favorite of the Boldman Sisters — and Boldman family recipes will be available. Admission is free.
The new Festival of Trees will be at 250 E. Main St., with donated decorated trees, three of which will be raffled off next week for $5 per ticket.
See daytonhistoricdepot.org for more information on Depot and Boldman House events, and historicdayton.com for general Christmas Kickoff event information.