The Walla Walla Choral Society Christmas in Cinema concert will offer two performances in December at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The first will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, and the second will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday.
“Boy, do we love our movies and shows!” said Artistic Director Gary Hemenway. “And around the holidays we get to enjoy longtime favorites and the amazing music that helped make them so special.”
Walla Walla Choral Society will be joined by the Prospect Point Elementary School Choir, under the direction of Denise Hurst.
For tickets, see phtww.com, or contact boxoffice@phtww.com or 509-529-6500.
Admission is $17 for adults and $12 for youths younger than 18.
The nonprofit volunteer organization promotes and performs accessible, quality choral music for the Walla Walla Valley and collaborates with other artistic groups, enriching the community’s cultural life.