Choral society holiday concert Dec. 1, 2
The Walla Walla Choral Society Christmas in Cinema concert will offer two performances in December at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The first will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and the second will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
For tickets, see phtww.com, contact the boxoffice@phtww.com or 509-529-6500. Admission is $17 for adults; and $12 for youths younger than 18
Choral Society will be joined by the Prospect Point Elementary School Choir, under the direction of Denise Hurst.
The nonprofit volunteer organization promotes and performs accessible, quality choral music for the Walla Walla Valley and collaborates with other artistic groups, enriching the community's cultural life.