The Beach Boys, Beatles, Supremes, Mamas & the Papas, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder and many other artists churned out one extraordinary song after another.
Vibrant, complex, tumultuous, contentious, fabulous and, of course, groovy — all at the same time. That’s the '60s.
Walla Walla Choral Society's Good Vibrations concert will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15 and again from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
"The extraordinary variety of cultural tones and nuanced music that was created and performed during this unforgettable decade has had an incalculable impact on our lives," according to a release.
"Come out and sing these far out melodies and harmonies with us."
Reserved seating tickets are $17 for adults; $12 youths younger than 12 are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.