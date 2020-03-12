Walla Walla Choral Society has set in place the first in a series of Choir in the Vines concerts, performances that take advantage of the beauty within the rolling vineyards of the Walla Walla Valley, said WWCS Board President Bob Schumacher in a release.
The concert will be 3 p.m. May 31 on the grounds of Castillo de Feliciana winery, 85728 Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.
“For the past three years, there has been a surge of energy and new level of performance excellence within the Choral Society,” he said.
“We have grown our singer base to nearly 100 voices of all ages and backgrounds."
Concert Provides Opportunity to Celebrate Walla Walla Wine Country
WWCS Artistic Director G. Louis Hemenway said, “This first of many Choir in the Vines will highlight a wide variety of American composers in the setting of one of Walla Walla’s "The marriage of beautiful landscape imagery, soaring melodies, and wonderful Walla Walla wines will make for a noteworthy experience,” Hemenway said.
Choral Society's Good Vibrations concerts will be 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Tickets are available at phtww.com.
Hemenway said singers are welcome for rehearsals leading up to the May 31 concert "as we can always use more male voices, especially.”
Singer registration for Vines is on the first day of rehearsal at 6 p.m. March 23 in Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave.
Tickets for Choir in the Vines are now available at wwchoralsociety.org.