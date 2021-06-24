Family-friendly animated film “Louisa: An Amazing Adventure,” will screen at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., as part of the Little Watts Family Series, sponsored by Walla Walla Valley Honda.
One of the most astonishing lifeboat rescue attempts during one of the worst storms at sea in living memory occurred on Jan. 12, 1899. Unable to launch directly into the storm, the coxswain of the Louisa decided to haul the lifeboat 13 miles overland to a more sheltered bay in order to rescue a sailing ship.
The real life story is told dramatically in the film and explores the true courage, determination and extraordinary spirit of ordinary people trying to save the lives of strangers in need.
The animation style resembles that of an oil painting brought to life, and the adventure is narrated by the coxswain’s daughter, May, voiced by acclaimed actor Celia Imrie, who starred in “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”
“Louisa: An Amazing Adventure” is currently touring festivals and recently won Best Animation Feature at the Moscow International Children’s Film Festival. The screening is recommended for ages 8 and up and has a runtime of about an hour.
General admission tickets ($12 adults, $8 youth 12 and under) are available online at phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
The Little Watts Series will continue on July 10 with an hour of short films during the Walla Walla Movie Crush festival and on Saturday, July 24, with a screening of the family-friendly documentary “Curtain Up!” about elementary students in New York’s Chinatown as they rehearse for a musical production of Frozen.
Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons, as allowed under Washington’s Safe Start Plan. Additional precautions, including required mask use for unvaccinated patrons and physical distancing between households, will be observed.