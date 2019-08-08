DAYTON — Kids ages 6-sixth grade who’ve been in rehearsal all week through the Summer Cultural Enrichment Program and Liberty Theater, 344 E. Main St., will perform Missoula Children’s Theater production of “Pinocchio” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the theater.
“MCT sends an army of young adults, many with arts and theater degrees, around the country for summer tours, helping children discover the magic of live theater,” said Mike Ferrians, theater manager.
“The families of the Touchet Valley and beyond look forward to MCT each year in Dayton. In fact, many have come to see it as an indispensable summer activity.”
“The costs of the MCT visit have gone up slightly this year, but we have already received the welcome news of a grant award from Columbia County Children’s Fund — one of many funds entrusted to Blue Mountain Community Foundation,” Ferrians said.
For ticket information, see libertytheater.org, or contact Ferrians with other questions at mike@libertytheater.org or 509-382-1380.