As part of the Little Watts Family Series, Red Grammer will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Reserved seating tickets, $12 for adults, and $8 for youths, are available at phtww.com or call 529-6500.
CBS This Morning describes Grammer as “Superstar to the young and a hit with parents too!” Parents Magazine wrote, “The best voice in children’s music.”
Grammer’s writing and performing music playfully re-connects the audience with the best of themselves, according to a release. His children’s recordings are a resource for teachers who use them to communicate the themes of caring, excellence, oneness and diversity in a language kids understand and embrace.
The Little Watts Family Series is sponsored by Walla Walla Valley Honda.