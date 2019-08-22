“Grampie: True Home Stories from the Life of Alexander Graham Bell,” by Carol Lauritzen and Laurel Mathewson, from Wake-Robin Press, ages 8-12, June 12, 2019, 54 pages, hardcover, $18 on amazon.com.
LA GRANDE — Authors Carol Lauritzen and Laurel Mathewson sought information about science experiments Alexander Graham Bell developed for household use for potential educational purposes.
To their surprise and delight, Bell’s “Home Notes” and family letters revealed much more: a rich and tender domestic world, filled with a devotion to growth and learning that went beyond simple experiments.
Lauritzen is a “mostly retired” Eastern Oregon University education professor who fostered love of learning in countless teachers and students in addition to her two grown sons. Mathewson is an Episcopal priest who grew up in La Grande.
Their new book, “Grampie: True Home Stories from the Life of Alexander Graham Bell,” was published on June 12.
“Grampie” tells many events in the life of Bell not found in other biographies for young people, including tricks he played as a boy and pastimes as an adult at his home in Nova Scotia.
“The book focuses on the personal aspects of Bell’s life with his grandchildren and lets readers consider how Bell lovingly cultivated scientific curiosity and desire to learn through home experiments and activities,” said EOU Library Director Karen Clay on the EOU website.
The authors became interested in Bell when helping develop a science curriculum about inventions.
Through research at the Alexander Graham Bell Historic Site and Library of Congress, the authors gathered the personal stories and historical photographs included in “Grampie.”
Bell is one of North America’s most famous inventors. Although best known for the telephone, he started his science experiments because he wanted to help people who were deaf.
He also spent his life exploring metal detectors, iron lungs, kites and speed boats.
“Have you ever wondered … what it would have been like to actually live with and learn from Alexander Graham Bell? What was he like as a father and grandfather, not just a public figure?”
“Grampie” offers a glimpse into this side of Bell’s life and legacy, inviting readers to ponder the question Bell answered throughout his life as a parent and grandparent: “What does it look like to lovingly cultivate scientific curiosity at home?”