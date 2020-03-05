Artist Robin Leventhal, who’s a chef by day and teaches culinary arts at Walla Walla Community College, has “cooked” up a batch of her pottery to show this month.
An opening reception for her work will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave.
Leventhal has a studio in Walla Walla and a masters in fine arts in ceramics. She is “producing art inspired by elevating the table and wall.”
For the Wall Flowers exhibit at CAVU, she’s collaborating with Orchidacea to fill her ceramic vessels.
Macro organic shots from Walla Walla artist Tara Graves will also be featured.
Food Leventhal will make will be served along with CAVU wines. Salsa dancing starts at 8 p.m. for those who want to stay and kick up their heels.
“March can be chilly still so I hope to warm people up and brighten their spirits with some stunning orchids and vessels inspired by nature,” Leventhal said in a release.
She plans a Mother’s Day pop up in the new Showroom on Colville Street in the commons area from 11-4 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Find out more about Leventhal’s work at craveclay.com. She’s also on Facebook, Etsy and Instagram.