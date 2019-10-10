Tickets are on sale for Che Apalache in concert at Gesa Power House Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
The four-man string band is based in Buenos Aires with members from Argentina, Mexico and the United States.
The group’s founder is fiddle player Joe Troop, a North Carolinian multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and composer who moved to Argentina in 2010.
While patiently carving out a niche in the local music scene, Troop taught bluegrass and old-time music for a living.
That’s how he met Pau Barjau, banjo, Franco Martino, guitar, and Martin Bobrik, mandolin, his most dedicated students. They quickly became picking buddies and in 2013 decided to hit the stage.
Che Apalache began as a bluegrass band, but eventually incorporated Latin American styles into their repertoire.
Combining instrumental prowess with tight vocal harmonies, they have created an authentic blend of genres to reflect the nature of their lives.
Evoking images from Appalachia to the Andes, their debut album, “Latingrass,” is a testament to a powerful cultural and musical exchange.
In 2017 the band received grants from the North Carolina Humanities Council and the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities to tour the United States.
Everywhere they went on their five-week ramble, they were met with enthusiasm and praise.
At the prestigious Appalachian String Band Music Festival in Clifftop, W.Va., they were awarded first place in the Neo-Traditional band competition.
Reserved seating tickets, $30-$35 for adults; $20 for students, are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Group ticket sales are available by calling 509-876-1662.