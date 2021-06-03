An exhibit of works by ceramic sculptor and educator Penny Michel will open Thursday, June 3, at Combine Art Collective, 130 E Rose St. in Walla Walla.
Hours at the gallery in the Showroom on Colville are from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Michel was born in Carthage, Tunisia. Her ceramic art, a combination of obsession with ancient cultures and civilizations along with a love of clay, was cultivated during youthful summers spent near Phoenician ruins, she said.
Her sculpted vessels, urns and figures often contain writing and hieroglyphic-like images — visually accurate as though recently unearthed memorabilia of ancient deities and idols.
Michel’s artwork will be on exhibit throughout June. Find out more at combineartcollective.com or email combineartcollective130@gmail.com. See Michel's work at pennymichel.com.