Dunham Cellars’ 10th annual Dunham Days weekend of events celebrates harvest in Walla Walla Friday-Sunday at 150 E. Boeing Ave.
Friday
Events kick off at 4 p.m. with live music by Sound and Stone in the Hangar Lounge.
Whiskey Creek Band will take the stage from 6-10 p.m., and food trucks will offer an array of dinner choices.
The $10 cover will benefit Suicide Prevention — Reach Out Walla Walla. Identification is required for wine purchases. No outside food or drink.
Saturday
Music continues live from Diego & The Detonators from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Why Not Pizza from noon-4 p.m.
Sunday
Wine Country Culinary Institute will cater brunch at 10 a.m.
There will also be Dunham riesling mimosas.
Art displays will feature work by local artists Squire Broel, Karen Gregutt, Sofia Titterton and Ryan Gary. For more details call 529-4685.