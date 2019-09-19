Paint Walla Walla, the seventh annual en plein-air painting event fundraiser, is culminating Friday for Carnegie Picture Lab. It offered artists the chance to paint at four picturesque locations around Walla Walla.
Artists will show and sell their work at a special gallery exhibit, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Twenty percent of sales benefit Carnegie Picture Lab’s elementary art education programs.
Painting sessions earlier this month were at a midcentury home and garden, a Cape Cod residence in the woods, historic farming property, a heritage house, century-old trees, barns, gardens, mountain vistas, mountain views, a creek, a pond and garden locations.
Reaching more than 4,000 students in 12 area schools, Carnegie Picture Lab nourishes creativity by supporting and enhancing art education for elementary school children in the Walla Walla Valley.
For further information contact or Susan Greene, executive director at Carnegie Picture Lab studio, 515 E. Main St., 509-526-6921, info@carnegiepicturelab.com.