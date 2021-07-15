Dancing in the street

Dozens of contra dancers took to First Avenue in downtown Walla Walla on Saturday, July 17, 2017, for a street dance featuring music from the Wednesday Night Band.

 Greg Lehman

UPDATE: July 16, 2021

Because of the increase in the COVID-19 infection rates in Walla Walla, the group has decided to cancel Saturday’s contra dance, according to Dan Clark.

---

Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music will host a free contra dance and potluck Saturday, July 17, at the Frenchtown Historic Site, 8364 Old Highway 12.

A potluck supper will be at 6:30 p.m. and the dance begin at 7:30 p.m. Experience is not necessary — the steps are taught before each dance.

Live music will be provided by the Wednesday Night Band. Contras, squares and other dances will be offered by local callers who may include Arielle Cooley, Barbara Clark, Catie York, Dan Clark and Howard Ostby.

With COVID-19 precautions in mind, the event will be open to all participants who have been fully vaccinated. Physical distancing is not required, and the typical close-contact dancing will resume.

 

