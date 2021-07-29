The Walla Walla Public Library theme for July is summer.
This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “Camp Girls: Fireside Lessons on Friendship, Courage, and Loyalty,” by Iris Krasnow.
In her memoir, Krasnow (“Surrendering to Motherhood”) recounts the many life lessons learned while attending Wisconsin’s Camp Agawak, a sleep-away girl’s summer camp, from the age of 8 in 1963.
“All that is very adventurous, very sentimental, very brave, and very naughty about who I am today was birthed and nurtured there,” she explains. Toggling between past and present, Krasnow describes growing up in the Chicago suburbs as the daughter of a Polish Holocaust survivor, and notes that summers at Camp Agawak in the wilds of Wisconsin sowed the seeds for her life as a newspaper reporter and then as an author, and instilled in her kindness, responsibility, a sense of ambition, a desire to contribute to the greater good of a community, and taught her to remain steadfast during tough times. She stays connected throughout adult life with these childhood friends. This is a thoroughly enjoyable dip into nostalgia for the simpler times of youth. — Publishers Weekly
The youth selection is a fiction book: “Far from Fair,” by Elana Arnold.
Living in an RV is the last thing 12-year-old Odette Zyskowski wants — in fact, it tops her list of “things that aren’t fair.” But her father took a “voluntary layoff” from work, and the family is selling its California house to care for Odette’s ailing grandmother in Washington state. The family (along with Odette’s new dog and her younger brother’s ferret) sets off on an eventful road trip. Between cramped quarters, car trouble, her parents’ rocky marriage, and endless hours of driving, Odette is miserable (not even running helps), and everyone knows it. Arnold’s descriptive prose and short, episodic chapters warmly relay the family’s struggles. It’s an engaging, emotional ride as Odette learns the truth of one of her grandmother’s sayings: “Even in the bad ... there is opportunity for good.” Ages 10-12 — Publishers Weekly
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.