The British comedy drama "Running Naked" will be screened 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 2, and April 7 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave.
A prerecorded conversation between Director of Film Programming Warren Etheredge and writer director Victor Buhler will be presented after each showing.
Friends played by Matthew McNulty, "The Terror," Misfits," and Andrew Gower, "The Village," "Being Human," met as teenage leukemia patients, and although their lives took different paths, they reconnect as adults to face the deep questions in their lives.
The story about friendship shows how people sometimes need to loosen their shirt collars, kick off their shoes and streak through life unabashed.
General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available at phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500 or email boxoffice@phtww.com. Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons, as allowed under Phase 3 of Health Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan. Additional precautions include mandatory mask use and physical distancing between households.