If man’s best friend is the dog, then dog’s best friend might be a photographer.
That’s the case for some of the adoptable pets at Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla. One dedicated photographer is using his art form to lend a helping paw to the pooches.
Walla Wallan Shadrach Webb, 20, first picked up a camera several years ago while in high school, but it wasn’t until the last two years that he started to grow his love for photography. In fact, it was a dog that brought it to his attention.
“I bought this camera, this small little camera and I was just testing it out,” Webb recalled.
“My friend had his dog over and we were just in the backyard and we were snapping some photos. ... One of the first 15 photos I got with that camera, I put it into my computer and I was looking at it, and I was like, ‘No way, this is one of the best photos I’ve ever taken.’”
From there, it was an easy connection between his love for pets and his new-found adoration for photography.
He attended the Blue Mountain Humane Society’s Dog Jog fundraiser. Webb was taking photos of dogs at the event, and then he started taking photos of the shelter pets and it caught the attention of the staff.
From there, Webb started making regular appearances at the shelter to snap photos of the dogs and cats and occasionally other animals too.
He’s able to do work for the Blue Mountain Humane Society that they simply don’t have time to do on their own.
The shelter’s marketing director, Ari Wildflower, said it’s a big deal for the pets too, because photos and videos are the best way to get the animals noticed. Social media has become the No. 1 tool for adopting pets.
“The benefit’s been huge,” Wildflower said. “Being able to get photos of (the dogs) being themselves outside of the kennel environment — it’s pretty stressful in there — that’s a really big opportunity to let the spirit of that animal shine through.”
One such dog, Marcus, got a chance recently for his glamor shots. It took several minutes of running around the humane society’s dog park before the terrier-pitbull mixture was able to calm down enough for his picture.
“I get a lot of slobber on my face,” Webb said. Luckily his camera usually avoids the worst of it, although he has to constantly keep it away from his subject, which makes his job very tricky.
“It’s really hard doing it by myself,” Webb said. He prefers having another person in the park so that the dog has more than one “target” to run toward.
After several minutes of running, tackling, wet kisses and puppy love, Marcus calmed down and Webb began getting some good angles.
“Usually with clients, it’s a lot easier to photograph those dogs because they’re trained to sit and relax,” Webb said.
“Whereas most dogs here are kind of (hyper) and you’ve got to work around that. But I have a bunch of hacks to get around that.”
One hack is letting Marcus get what he wants for a bit. In Marcus’ case, he just wants to be petted, so Webb lets him sit in his lap and get in some wet kisses. After a bit of that, Marcus saw a stick he wanted, so Webb used it as a tool to get Marcus to run and sort of “smile” with his whole body.
“I like it better (than photographing people) actually because with animals you get natural, real reactions and faces out of them,” Webb said. “Whereas with people you have to pose them, and tell them to smile, and chest up and shoulders this way and head up — it seems all superficial. A dog is just flopping his tongue around and running around just being him.”
The end goal for Webb is simply to get the animals adopted, and he clearly has a heart for that.
“I really hope he doesn’t come back,” Webb said in reference to Parker, a dog he had been focusing on at the time and was in a “home stay” at the time of this interview. “I mean, I’ll be sad not to see him, but I hope he gets adopted.” Parker was the longest-term dog in the shelter at the time.
Webb also does cats, but they’re quite a bit different. Even so, Webb will still spend time trying to get the perfect pose.
He said the cats are harder because they don’t fall for the easy distractions that dogs do.
The best time to get a nice, straight-on head shot of a cat is when you first walk into the cat’s environment; that’s usually when the cat will actually look straight at you.
Other than that, Webb has to bust out the feathers and string toys to get a cat’s attention.
For cats and dogs, Webb tries to “take advantage of the moment.” And that moment is crucial, as Wildflower eluded to. Some of the pets are getting viewed by people from miles and miles around, all thanks to the power of a great picture or a great video.
Webb also does vlogging on his social media that showcases his work and the dogs at the same time. He is often equipped with a “handheld” camera, evoking the spirit of professional vloggers such as Casey Neistat. Moreso than pictures, vlogs use creative editing to really show animals in their true nature.
Beyond adoption, Webb hopes to take his talents on the road. He said he would love to have some sort of mobile photography venture where he could travel the country and help out struggling humane societies by bringing the hopeful pets to the limelight of social media.
“That’s where it’s at,” Webb said. “It’s a win, win, win: It’s a win for me, it’s a win for the dog and it’s a win for the humane society.”
A win indeed. On Nov. 8, not long after Webb was interviewed for this story, his pal Parker was finally adopted.