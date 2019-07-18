MILTON-FREEWATER — The fifth annual Brews by the Blues Festival from 1-9 p.m. Saturday will serve up a large variety of local beer and cider options from vendors.
The action will be at Orchard Park, 1410 Highway 11, with local food trucks Skosh and La Familiar.
Musical entertainment begins at 2 p.m. with Debra Arlyn & The Goodness playing soulful pop, and Whiskey Creek will wrap it up from 6-9 p.m. The plugged-in five-piece band plays mostly country music.
Admission prices include an event tasting glass and five tokens. The cost is $20 through the online presale or $25 at the gate and $15 for Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce members.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and sun protection.
For more information or to purchase tickets, see mfchamber.com/brews-by-the-blues-festival. For questions, call 541-938-5563.