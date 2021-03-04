By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Walla Walla Public Library is focusing on Women’s History Month in March.
Fiction books featured for adults include “The Kindest Lie: A Novel,” by Nancy Johnson.
Johnson’s sharp debut takes a deep dive into the life of a Black Chicago woman after the 2008 presidential election. Ruth Tuttle, 29, feels like she’s made it: she’s married to a Pepsi exec and thriving in her own career as a chemical engineer. However, her marriage hits a rocky spot when, during a talk with her husband, Xavier, about having children, she reveals she had a son at age 17. Her grandmother, Mama, who raised her, encouraged Ruth to give up her son to fulfill her dreams, and now, after Ruth asks for help in finding him, Mama tells Ruth not to go digging up the past. Still, Ruth returns to Ganton, determined to find her son before she starts a family with Xavier. With the auto plant that employed her brother, Eli, and her grandfather now closed, the town is reeling. Here, Johnson’s lens widens to address the increasing racial divide following Obama’s election, and she dramatizes it through a friendship forged between Ruth and an 11-year-old white boy named Midnight, whose abusive father also lost his job. Midnight is friends with a Black boy named Corey Cunningham, who Ruth deduces is her son after Eli defends him from a racially motivated attack by a group of white boys. As Ruth learns more about what’s happened to her town and reckons with what she left behind, powerful insights emerge on the plurality of Black American experience and the divisions between rural and urban life, and the wealthy and the working class. Johnson’s clear-eyed saga hits hard.
Fiction books featured for youth include “Happily Ever Afters,” by Elise Bryant.
After moving to Long Beach, Calif., biracial Black junior and aspiring romance author Tessa Johnson, 16, enrolls in the creative writing conservatory at prestigious Chrysalis Academy. But even as her social life flourishes at the private art school — with new friends, including her supportive, blond baker neighbor Sam — she can’t surmount a serious case of writer’s block and imposter syndrome, brought on by her first encounter with workshop environments. To alleviate Tessa’s fear of embarrassment and lack of romantic experience, childhood best friend Caroline Tibayan suggests Tessa create her own love story with Nico, a rich, popular white classmate. Anxious and self-conscious, Tessa knows that outsiders judge her older brother, who has athetoid cerebral palsy and cognitive impairment, and hold preconceptions about the siblings’ biracial Black and white identity. Thus, as she grows closer to Nico and his friends, she can’t help but notice their frequent insensitivity. Caught between pursuing a tale-worthy love and slowly losing herself, Tessa must learn to tell a story that’s uniquely hers. Debut author Bryant creates a wholly genuine protagonist in Tessa; readers will surely root for her as she finds her voice. Ages 14–up.
During Walla Walla Public Library’s temporary closure to the public, many resources are still available. Check out this week’s titles via curbside pickup at 238 E. Alder St. Call 509-527-4550 to learn how, or visit the website under the Services tab at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.