By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Walla Walla Public Library is focusing on Women’s History Month in March.
Fiction books featured for adults include “Eartheater,” by Dolores Reyes.
A high school dropout reluctantly uses her clairvoyant power to find missing women and children in Argentinian writer Reyes’s lurid debut. The unnamed narrator develops a habit of eating dirt in the wake of her mother’s violent death, earning her the name Eartheater and shame for her family, especially the aunt now raising her and her older brother, Walter. When a beloved teacher goes missing, the young teenage narrator eats the dirt from the school’s courtyard and draws an explicit picture of the teacher’s body outside of a nightclub, which gets her sent to the principal. After the teacher’s body is discovered where the narrator drew her, the aunt leaves the siblings to fend for themselves, and the narrator drops out of school while Walter supports them both by working as a mechanic. The narrator prefers to drink beer and play video games with Walter and his friends from their unnamed barrio, and occasionally accepts cash for her visions from family members of missing people. Reyes crafts an alluring, unsettling edge to the plot developments, including the narrator’s first sexual experiences and the city’s pervasive violence, by collapsing the narrator’s age and the passage of time, preserving aspects of her young girlhood and her angst-ridden teenage years as she grows older. Reyes’s coming-of-age portrait stands out for her unflinching look at a teen’s exploration of sex and death.
Fiction books featured for youth include “Anya and the Dragon,” by Sofiya Pasternack.
In this charming historical fantasy set in an alternate 10th-century Kievan Rus’, an 11-year-old Jewish girl seeks to save her family home from repossession by finding a fabled river dragon and collecting the czar’s reward. Told to keep to herself, Anya will do whatever it takes to raise the necessary funds — even teaming up with Ivan Ivanovich and his family, a clan permitted to weave fool magic despite a general magical ban — who have recently come to the tiny, magic-infused village of Zmeyreka. But they aren’t the only ones on the hunt: a cruel Viking warrior named Sigurd will stop at nothing to claim the prize first. To Anya and Ivan’s surprise, the dragon turns out to be benevolent and in need of protection from its new friends. With this clever, fast-paced debut, Pasternack draws upon the myth and folklore of Kievan Rus’ to deliver a delightful tale filled with supernatural creatures, including house and water spirits. Everyday details — baking bread, stirring potions, preparing for Shabbat — are as well drawn as folkloric elements, coalescing in a tale that never loses its sense of fun or wonder. Ages 10–12.
During Walla Walla Public Library’s temporary closure to the public many resources are still available.
Check out this week’s titles via curbside pickup at 238 E. Alder St. Call 509-527-4550 to learn how or visit the website under the Services tab at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.