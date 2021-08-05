The Walla Walla Public Library theme for August is American Artist Appreciation Month.
This week’s adult feature is nonfiction “Vivian Maier: Out of the Shadows,” by Richard Cahan. Cahan is the author of 12 books and the former picture editor at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Maier is described in one review as: “An undiscovered artist whose photography is now being compared to the giants, a reclusive woman who, in death, is attracting the kind of attention and acclaim she would have shunned in life.” — The Huffington Post
The youth selection is a nonfiction picture book: “It Jes’ Happened: When Bill Taylor Started to Draw,” by Don Tate.
This picture-book biography relates events in the life of an artist who started drawing at the age of 85. As a young boy, Taylor picked cotton. His enslaved family survived the aftermath of the Civil War and he worked a farm, all the while recording memories of his family around him, the animals and their antics and the gatherings within his community.
He bravely left his farm at age 81 and tried to find work in Montgomery, Alabama.
At the nadir of his life there — unemployed, tired, and lonely — he began to experiment with drawing as he sat quietly on the street. The story of this man’s life is an introduction to a noted American folk artist of the 20th century and a refreshing reminder that artistic talent is not limited by age or formal training. Ages 6–11. — School Library Journal
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.