Teen EBook NonFiction
"We Are Not Yet Equal: Understanding Our Racial Divide," by Carol Anderson and Tonya Bolden
"It is time to rethink America."
Adapted from Anderson's bestselling "White Rage" (2016), this book summons young people to bear witness to the devastatingly expansive strategies white citizens have taken up to preserve the racialized violence that emerged from the founding of the nation. What is white rage? White rage works "subtly, almost imperceptibly" in American halls of power, utilizing an array of policy assaults, legal contortions, and physical violence to punish black resolve and block efforts toward full and equal citizenship. Anderson writes in an accessible narrative form, showing young people through pivotal historical events the ways in which white rage has been able to effectively undermine black-led social movements for equality and justice. It begins with the rise of the 19th-century Black Codes and the emergence of Jim Crow during the betrayal of Reconstruction. It continues into the Great Migration, when many black families chose to move North for opportunities and were met with extreme racist violence from white hate groups. The text carries us up to the current president and is enhanced by archival photographs. In her foreword, celebrated young adult author Nic Stone (Odd One Out, 2018, etc.) reminds us that it's not just about exposing the roots of American racism, but what we do about it now.
Revealing our racialized past and arguing that we must refashion our nation in pursuit of a new, beloved, and just society. (discussion guide, sources, resources, index). Ages 12-18
- Kirkus Reviews
"You Too?: 25 Voices Share Their #MeToo Stories," by Janet Gurtler<https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/%22Janet%20Gurtler%22?Ntk=P_key_Contributor_List&Ns=P_Sales_Rank&Ntx=mode+matchall>
Crystal Kite Award Finalist Gurtler has gathered 25 people willing to share their experiences with sexual harassment, rape, and sexual assault. Of these 25 voices, only one identifies as male, but they all represent different races, sexual orientations, and various backgrounds. Some of these #MeToo stories happened when the authors were children or teens, while some experiences occurred when they were adults. Some took place over multiple periods in their life. The alleged assailants were not limited to strangers. They were neighbors, teachers, family members, other adults, and peers. Each contributor bravely and powerfully shares their experiences, and how they were affected. They also explain why they did or didn't speak up at the time. Words of encouragement and support are tastefully woven into the stories. YA author Mischa Thrace states, "The silence isn't forever. But it's okay if it is." Many essayists provide facts about the subject at hand and disprove the beliefs of critics and skeptics. Each of the featured narratives will have varying levels of impact. Some of the content could be triggering. Readers may find themselves questioning why some voices were included and some were left out. However, these types of questions prove that sharing these deeply personal experiences is all the more necessary. Ages 13-17
- School Library Journal
"Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning," by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
Award-winning author Reynolds (Look Both Ways, 2019, etc.) presents a young readers' version of American University professor Kendi's (How To Be an Antiracist, 2019, etc.) Stamped From the Beginning (2016).
This volume, which is "not a history book," chronicles racist ideology, specifically anti-blackness in the U.S., from its genesis to its pernicious manifestations in the present day. In an open, conversational tone, Reynolds makes it clear that anti-black racist ideology in the U.S. has consistently relied on the erroneous belief that African people (and black people in general) are "dumb" and "savage," ideas perpetuated through the written word, other media, and pseudo-science. Using separationist, assimilationist, and anti-racist historical figures, a direct line is drawn throughout U.S history from chattel slavery through the Civil War, Jim Crow, the civil rights era, the war on drugs, and #BlackLivesMatter, with plenty of little-known, compelling, and disturbing details inserted. Readers who want to truly understand how deeply embedded racism is in the very fabric of the U.S., its history, and its systems will come away educated and enlightened. It's a monumental feat to chronicle in so few pages the history of not only anti-black racism in the U.S., but also assimilationist and anti-racist thought as well. In the process it succeeds at connecting "history directly...to our lives as we live them right this minute." Worthy of inclusion in every home and in curricula and libraries everywhere.
Impressive and much needed. (further reading, source notes, index) Ages 13-17
- Kirkus Reviews
"A Cave in the Clouds: A Young Woman's Escape from ISIS," by Badeeah Hassan Ahmed, Susan Elizabeth McClelland
This is a story of terror, suffering, loss, survival, and hope, but most of all it is a human story that makes the stuff of international headlines deeply personal and immediately real. It focuses on Badeeah, a teenage girl living in the Ezidi village of Kocho in Iraq, using her own words and memories. In August 2014, Badeeah's village is invaded by ISIS militants. The women of the village are separated from the men and sent away to the nearby town of Solakh. Separated from her sisters and mother, the young woman must protect her nephew even as she is sent to Syria and sold as a sabaya, or war slave. Depictions of murders, beatings, kidnappings, and sexual assaults appear throughout this book. However, the grim depictions of brutality and destruction are interspersed with Badeeah's memories of her loved ones, descriptions of the other girls and women that she encounters, and the folktales that she recounts to sustain (and distract) her nephew Eivan. The narrative is authentic, even graphic, in its detail-but it is also poetic and beautiful. Ages 16-17
- School Library Journal