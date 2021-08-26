Kelley Messinger of Rosalia, Washington, will sign copies of his recently updated book from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.
The second edition of “Walls of Secrecy/Stories of Prison Life 1971-1981,” is co-authored by Messinger with Emily Lauritzen Waters and self-published with photos by former U-B photographer Ethan Hoffman and others.
The memoir covers his life as an inmate inside the walls of the Washington State Penitentiary during the notoriously difficult era in prison management from 1971-1981.
Messinger, then 23, was convicted in Walla Walla County Superior Court in 1971 for killing his wife, Pamela Messinger, 16.
He spent a decade serving a life sentence in the maximum security unit at Washington State Penitentiary and witnessed “a ludicrous prison governance system” when prison officials experimented by allowing ruthless inmates to rule inside the walls.
He describes the life of the inmates, their social hierarchy, survival rules, violence, rape, murder and defensive tactics.