WAITSBURG — The third annual Waitsburg Halloween bluegrass concert will be at 4 p.m. Sunday in The Plaza Theater, 208 Main St.
Performers include The Bluegrass Kids, Coyote Gulch Family Band, Caleb Shanks and Jasper Mountain Band and Friends. The fundraiser includes a silent auction.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Rural Youth Enrichment Services.
The $10 tickets may be purchased at the door or reserved by calling 509-337-8789.
Children are admitted free of charge. For more details, contact Kate Hockersmith at 509-337-8789.