DAYTON — The Art in the Garden exhibit at Boldman House Museum & Heritage Garden will feature works by members of the Blue Mountain Artists Guild during Gardens and Patios on Parade on Saturday, June 26.
The route starts at The Boldman House Museum, 410 N. First St., where a $15 fee is collected for a map and wristband. This allows access to five private gardens and patios, which will be open from noon-4 p.m. Guild paintings and sketches may be viewed in the Boldman garden from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Live musicians, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Walla Walla, will perform at each site.
Dumas Station will host wine tasting at the Railroad Park pocket garden, across the street from Dayton Historic Depot, which is at 222 E. Commercial St. There is a tasting fee.
Food tasting for a fee will be at the Depot Courtyard. Small bites will be provided by Daniel Rossi, chef and new owner of the Weinhard Café.
A raffle prize is a double-wheeled wheelbarrow filled with perennials, garden tools and a kneeling bench. Raffle tickets are $5. The winner does not need to be present at the 4 p.m. drawing in Boldman Heritage Garden.
“During this past year of diligent sequester, the local artists group has been focusing on area landmarks,” said Blue Mountain Artists Guild Vice President Lorna Barth.
When members last met in person in November 2019, Barth said they decided on the challenge for April 2021: a tribute to The Boldman House Museum and its gardens.
“Valley artists bring a wide variety of excellent art in many forms of media,” Barth said.
Collage artist Bev Startin has been creating from fabric and embellishments; Vicki Zoller’s abstract representations in mixed media bring texture and form into the environment; and photographer Teresa Rae takes viewers into the show through the old-world vision of a pinhole camera.
Barth and fellow local watercolorists Ellen Heath, Kris Takemura, Sylvia Beulher and Michele Smith chose traditional paintings in the medium to honor the Boldman.
A video of the gallery show is at youtu.be/uSqY6dJOV-o or on the Blue Mountain Artists Guild Facebook Page.
The garden and patio parade was organized by the Dayton Historical Depot Society. For more details, contact 509-382-2026 or info@daytonhistoricdepot.org and see daytonhistoricdepot.org.