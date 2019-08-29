R&B, jazz and blues vocalist Michelle “Mush” Morgan — Coyote Kings’ singer up until she moved to Minneapolis in 2014 — is back in town after a five-year break from singing.
She will perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Marcy’s Bar & Lounge, 35 S. Colville St., backed by members of Coyote Kings, founder Robin Barrett and Gordon Townsend and Tim Dallas.
“Kind of a big deal for a lot of Mush fans,” Barrett said. The show is a special request from Marcy’s. Morgan is an Empire Award winner with Coyote Kings, Best Blues Album 2013 for “Nasty Habits & Dirty Little Secrets.”