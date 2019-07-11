The Blue Mountain Land Trust works to connect the community with the land through its Learning on the Land and Nature Kids education series.
The Learning on the Land series connects the community to the land and natural resources that make the region unique.
From July through October, BMLT will host outings on a wide array of topics including nature photography, natural history, and farming.
The program is generously sponsored by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, Port of Walla Walla, and many local businesses listed by event.
Space on our Learning on the Land tours is limited to ensure a great experience for everyone who attends.
Registration is required for all Learning on the Land events. For more details and to register, visit bmlt.org/events or contact Alexandra James at alex@bmlt.org or 509-525-3136.
Nature Kids is all about encouraging children to explore, play, learn about, and advocate for nature.
The Nature Kids program is presented in partnership with the Umatilla National Forest. Nature Kids event are free and open to the public.
This program is sponsored by Walla Walla Orthodontics and Walla Walla Pediatric Dentistry. And funded in part by the Walla Walla Exchange Club, George T. Welch Community Grant and Yancey P. Winans Trust.
The Blue Mountain Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that collaborates with communities and landowners to conserve the scenic, natural, and working lands of the Blue Mountain region and connect people with the land and its abundant natural resources. The Trust does this to help the community thrive for present and future generations.
The Land Trust provides services across 11 counties in eastern Washington and Oregon. It holds 14 conservation easements totaling 6,500 acres of wetland and riparian areas, agricultural lands, and wildlife habitat.
See bmlt.org for information about the Learning on the Land, Nature Kids, and Blues Crew programs.
July 13: Printing with Nature, Join Katy Rizzuti from Outside the Line Art Studio to create prints, impressions, and impermanent sculptures inspired by nature. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
July 17: EXPLORE: Fly Fishing 101, Join Andrew Bassler from Tri-State Steelheaders for a crash course on the basics of fly fishing. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
July 27: A Night with Moths, Join David Droppers from the Washington Butterfly Association to learn about the wonderful world of moths through a night-time excursion at Rooks Park. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Aug. 4: Farm-to-Table, Join us to tour both Hayshaker Farm and Frog Hollow Farm to celebrate this year’s bountiful harvest, followed by a spectacular Sunday Brunch prepared by CIA chef, Chris Lueck. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Aug. 6: Nature Kids: STEM in Nature, Why and how do beavers build dams? Investigate this question along with other natural systems and hypothesize why and how they exist with science educators at Walla Walla Public Library. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Aug. 9: Hanford LIGO Tour, Dive into the depths of deep space with a tour of the Hanford Laser Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Aug. 10: Hike the Blues, Join Chris Howard from the Blue Mountain Audubon Society for an adventure-filled hike into the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness of the Blue Mountains. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Aug. 15: Evening in the Blues, Spend an evening exploring Jasper Mountain with Mike Denny from the Blue Mountain Audubon Society. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Aug. 15: Farm Day at McKinney Farms, Join BMLT for a family fun Farm Day to learn about and celebrate the 1919 Tractor Show, a historical event known as one of Walla Walla’s best kept secrets. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Aug. 27: Gone Fishin’, Visit the Umatilla Hatchery Satellite Facility operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to learn about the fascinating life-cycle of Chinook salmon and witness the hatchery spawning process. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Sept. 7: Walla Walla’s Historic Cemeteries: A Journey Through Time, Join us for a guided tour of Walla Walla’s historic cemeteries. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Sept. 7: Nature Painting, Join us for an introduction to watercolor nature painting under the tutelage of Joyce Anderson. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Sept. 21: Nature Kids: Flying Critters, Ever wonder how bats navigate at night? Come find out and learn about other fascinating facts of flying critters with science educators at Walla Walla Public Library. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Sept. 24: Fredrick Law Olmstead: Designing America (Film + Lecture), Enjoy a film on Fredrick Law Olmsted with special guest Laurence Cotton, film producer and public historian. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Sept. 25: C.E.S Wood (Film + Lecture), Enjoy a film on Charles Erskine Scott Wood with special guest Laurence Cotton, film co-producer and public historian. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.
Oct. 19: Falltography, Join professional photographers Bill Rodgers and Mark Hussein for a fall photography workshop. For more details and to register visit bmlt.org/events or contact alex@bmlt.org.