Registration is underway for the Blue Mountain Land Trust 2021 “Learning on the Land” fall education series.
“Each of these events is designed to deepen our understanding of the environment by inviting the community to explore our precious and unique region,” said Alyssa Martinez Neumann, Blue Mountain Land Trust communications and marketing specialist.
The series offers a variety of nature-inspired topics, workshops and events with partner organizations and local outdoor experts.
“Building a conservation and stewardship ethic in our community is vital to protecting our region’s natural resources,” said Executive Director Tim Copeland.
- Deciphering the Night Sky: 7:45-10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, Whitman College Astronomy Professor Andrea Dobson will share her expertise on lunar and planetary cycles, how to find Polaris, and other major planets like Jupiter and Saturn in the late summer sky. Two telescopes, a 22” F5 Dobsonian and 6” F12 AstroPhysics, will be available to guests who can use a small ladder and step stool in order to access the telescopes. Cost: $25 for BMLT members, $30 for non-members.
- Explore: Stand-Up Paddleboard, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. Spend the afternoon paddling up the lower Palouse River on a stand-up paddleboard or kayak with local outfitter Adventure-Fit. Before entering the water, Greg Jacob from Adventure-Fit will provide instruction on how to stand-up paddleboard and kayak, followed by a leisurely paddle as a group. The paddle will begin at Lyons Ferry State Park at the confluence of the Snake and Palouse rivers. There will be plenty of time to explore the river and enjoy a swim. Equipment will be provided. Cost: $45 per person.
- Botany in the Blues: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12. At Umatilla Rim, discover the plant diversity of the Blue Mountains with botanist Emil Doyle. Simple botanical terminology will be introduced and various resources to aid in recognition will be provided. The larger pictures of ecoregions and plant communities will be looked at; ecology and plant identification tips will be discussed. The event will connect to the Umatilla Rim Trail, exploring forest-clad and open riparian habitats of Johnson Creek and a small tributary. The group is expected to find mosses, liverworts, lycopods, orchids, wildflowers, shrubs, and trees. The trip leader has self-published a 55-plus page color guide on Northernmost Blues ecology, botany and lichens available for $15. Cost: $55 for BMLT members, $65 for non-members.
- Nature Painting with Joyce Anderson: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 18. The introduction to watercolor nature painting requires no artistic talent or background, and all materials will be provided. Anderson will help students discover how watercolors can create a vision of the natural wonders all around us. A renowned watercolorist and teacher, Anderson has taught drawing and painting throughout the Walla Walla Valley since 1982. A prolific painter, her subject matter encompasses landscapes, people, flowers, animals, still life, and all things found in nature. Her award-winning works have been displayed locally and throughout the Northwest. Cost: $45 for BMLT members, $55 for non-members.
- Ag Museums of Pomeroy: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The two-part tour will immerse participants in the agricultural history of the Palouse and history of Pomeroy. The event starts with a tour of the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum, founded by a handful of residents who worked to collect, preserve, display and educate the public with items, stories and information related to the history of farming in and around Pomeroy. Its extensive collection of farm machinery, equipment, horse-drawn implements, tractors, fire trucks and other machinery dates from the late 1800s through the 1950s. The museum also includes vintage household items and a cook shack used to prepare harvest meals. The tour progresses to the Pataha Flour Mill. A working operation from 1889-1943, the three-story wooden structure now runs as a nonprofit ministry by the Van Vogt family. Much of the original equipment is still in excellent condition, making for an educational experience and photo opportunities. The mill’s equipment was powered by a water wheel in its basement through which Pataha Creek flowed. Cost: $55 for BMLT members, $65 for non-members. Includes museum admissions and lunch at Pataha Creek Flour Mill.
- Nature Photography with an iPhone: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Learn basic photography skills using a cell phone. Learn how to use the camera’s capabilities to aim, focus and capture an image and composition best practices such as subject choice, leading lines, symmetry, rule of thirds and reflections. Cost: $20 for BMLT members, $25 for non-members.
- Botany in the Blues: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Tiger Creek. Discover the plant diversity of the Blue Mountains with botanist Emil Doyle. In the fall field event, participants will visit an unmarked but well-trodden, shaded trail following the main stem of Tiger Creek, a deeply carved ravine harboring moisture-loving flora such as red alder, pacific ninebark and western yew. Participants will look at bryophytes, ferns, and visit plants in their end-of-season forms. Join the guided hike to learn simple botanical terminology, the larger pictures of ecoregions and plant communities, riparian ecology and plant identification tips. Bonus lesson: a primer on easy-to-recognize lichen species. Doyle self-published a guide on Northernmost Blues ecology, botany and lichens, available for $15. Handouts will also be provided on the day of the event, and 10x loupes/magnification glasses will be available on loan. Cost: $55 for members, $65 for non-members.
- Falltography: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Join landscape photographers behind the BMLT book series “The Blues (Volumes I, III and V)” for a morning of fall scene photography in the Waitsburg area. Bill Rodgers and Mark Hussein will take participants to several favorite locations for fall foliage and provide instruction regarding basic and intermediate camera techniques in the field. After lunch at Ten Ton Coffee, the duo will lead an indoor class in post-production techniques using Photoshop, Luminar or other digital photo editing applications. The instructors will help each participant develop one or more of the images captured during the morning field session. Participants will need to bring a digital camera and a laptop with a digital photo editing application such as Photoshop already installed. Those attending the afternoon indoor class need to know how to open digital camera files in the photo editing application they plan to use. Participants should also dress for a cool morning and be prepared for rain. Cost: $55 for BMLT members, $65 for non-members.
The nonprofit BMLT collaborates with communities and landowners to conserve the scenic, natural and working lands of the Blue Mountain region. The Trust serves 11 counties in Eastern Washington and Oregon, protecting more than 13,300 acres of wetland and riparian areas, agricultural lands and wildlife habitat through conservation easements.
For more details, contact BMLT Education Specialist Katy Rizzuti at katy@bmlt.org or 509-525-3136.