WAITSBURG — Blue Mountain Chorus Sweet Adelines will host a karaoke fundraiser from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Plaza Theater, 208 Main St.
Admission is $5. For a small fee participants can challenge a friend to sing a song of your choice.
Options abound for that person to change the song, turn it around, or add a pal to sing along, or ultimately protect yourself from singing at all and just enjoy the show, said Jenny Miles in a release.
Blue Mountain Chorus is raising money to purchase new arrangements and sheet music to expand its repertoire.
“We continue in our mission to entertain in the Walla Walla Valley and share the joy of four-part a cappella singing,” she said.
Snacks and beverages will be provided. Families welcome!