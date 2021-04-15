Live, from Dayton, it’s the Blue Mountain Artists Guild. Members of the group are bringing back art show exhibits open to in-person viewing.
“The guild has been working in isolation since pandemic restrictions were imposed early last year,” guild Vice President Lorna Barth said.
Members have been sharing their work solely via virtual gallery shows. Since Columbia County venues that host the guild’s shows are open again, there are four locations around Dayton for in-person viewing as well as the online virtual gallery videos.
“Members voted unanimously to continue with the YouTube videos because they can easily be shared on social media and via email or text with friends and family,” said Barth, who created and narrated the video.
The guild’s artist challenge for March is “My Happy Place.” The art is displayed in the Delany Room at the newly remodeled Dayton Memorial Library, 111 S Third St., The Liberty Theater, 344 E Main St., Dayton General Hospital, 1012 S Third St., and soon at the newly reopened The Weinhard Hotel, 235 E Main St.
The video is available on the guild’s Facebook page, ubne.ws/artistguild, or on YouTube, youtu.be/YXa0y9PWa-g.
Guild member Laurie Nichols’ acrylic painting “Camping” is featured for the video cover art. Nichols’ work can also be seen on a traffic utility box across from Andy’s Market in College Place.
“Artists bring a wide variety of excellent art in many forms of media,” Barth said.
Bev Startin is creating prayer flags from fabric, while Ellen Heath, Kris Takemura, Sylvia Beulher, Michele Smith and Barth work primarily in watercolors.